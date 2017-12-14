Wreck on Shipyard Blvd. results in injuries for motorcyclist

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a wreck on Shipyard Boulevard Thursday night.

A spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department said the accident occurred in the 800 block of Shipyard Boulevard. The motorcycle ran into a car shortly before 11 p.m., resulting in injuries to the driver of the motorcycle.

WPD said one lane of Shipyard was closed as officers investigated the accident.

No other details were available.

