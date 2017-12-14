UNCW men's basketball not panicking after slow start to season

UNCW men’s basketball fans are not used to seeing their team get off to slow starts.

The Seahawks (2-6) have lost five straight, the program’s longest losing streak since the 2013-14 season.

“We are making progress. They are coachable,” first-year head coach C.B. McGrath said of his team. “We are just trying to put things in on a daily basis because it takes a long time to get everything in when it’s the first time they have learned it.”

Junior forward Devontae Cacok said he believes the team’s learning curve is taking a bit longer than expected.

“I feel like we are still trying to get used to it, and still trying to learn McGrath’s North Carolina ways from what we have been doing the past two years” Cacok said, referring to McGrath’s 14 years as an assistant on Roy Williams’ staff at UNC. “It’s not just going to happen. It’s going to be a process.”

The biggest difference has come on the defensive end as the Seahawks move away from Kevin Keatts’ full-court pressure to a half-court style of defense.

“It’s completely different, but it does have similarities as we try to play fast,” Cacok said. “Even though we are playing a different style, we are capable of winning.”

It’s a style UNCW thinks it is capable of playing.

“You just have to learn on the fly,” sophomore guard Ty Taylor said. “We have great coaches, and they put us in position to win, but as players, we just need to go out and execute.”

Losing isn’t something McGrath experienced much at North Carolina, and he doesn’t plan on continuing the early losing trend at UNCW.

“Losing is not fun. Being 2-6 isn’t where any of us wanted to be,” McGrath said. “But that’s where we are at and I told them that there isn’t anyone walking through that door that we are going to add to the roster. So it’s going to be us figuring it out each and every day, making progress.”

