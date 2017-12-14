Wilmington celebrates Christmas with tree lighting ceremony

Councilman Kevin O'Grady flipped the switch Thursday night, lighting the Wilmington Christmas tree at Greenfield Lake.

As part of the event, children had the opportunity to meet Santa.

All of the children were good this year and Santa promised he would try to deliver all they asked for this Christmas. However, for the children who asked for dogs (and one who asked for a pig), Santa said he could not deliver because the only animals he works with on Christmas night are the reindeer.

