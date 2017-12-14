Neighbors to form watch group in response to break-ins

Neighbors in the Windemere area in Wilmington are forming a neighborhood watch group after reporting car and home break-ins in the area. (Source: WECT)

Neighbors in the Windemere area in Wilmington are forming a neighborhood watch group after reporting car and home break-ins in the area.

Jordan Davis is helping organize a community meeting with the Wilmington Police Department's Crime Prevention Specialist.

Davis said residents have a community Facebook page to report crime to one another, but he said the watch will be a more active way of preventing crime before it happens.

"We're a little more disconnected," Davis said. "We're so busy. The neighborhood watch would reset that, get us a little closer as a community, so that we know what to look for, what's out of the ordinary."

He added that several people have reported recent home break-ins or minor theft from parked cars. Davis said the watch wouldn't mean anything out of the way for residents in the area.

"It's more learning about our neighbor's habits, learning when my neighbor two doors down is going out of town, or maybe I shouldn't see a car in a driveway that's normally empty. That kind of thing," he explained.

The meeting is planned for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Windemere Presbyterian Church.

