Mother shares heartache over son's murder

A mother sent out a plea for anyone who knows anything about her son’s murder to come forward.

Melquan Hicks-Bey’s body was found in a wooded area in Castle Hayne in November. Wilmington police say he was abducted from his girlfriend’s home during an armed robbery and then shot multiple times.

His mom, Tiffany Hicks-Bey, said detectives have been communicating with her, but haven’t been able to provide her with any new information.

In between her shifts as a nurse, she said she has been grieving, and trying to find answers.

“I feel like I’ve been sitting here doing nothing," she said. "I feel like I don’t want people to just forget who Melquan was and what happened to him because I can’t forget what happened to him, and so I need his friends or somebody who knew him or somebody else who knew him to say what they know.”

Tiffany said her son was hanging out with people she didn’t approve of. She said Melquan only told her about the good things going on in his life, and so she didn’t know much about what she called his life on the streets.

“He didn’t tell me about the bad things he was doing," Tiffany said. "He only told me about wanting to go to school and wanting to find a job. He came to me when there were positive things going on in his life so I really don’t know very much.”

She asks anyone who does know something to call her or police.

“So many people out there are saying, 'Oh yeah, we love you, Melquan. We miss you, Melquan.' Nobody is going to miss him or love him like me," Tiffany said. "Nobody is going to feel that for the rest of their life like me and so the best thing that anybody can do right now is to find out who did this and say what they know.”

She said thinking of a world without Melquan and without justice for him is unbearable.

“The feeling of being hungry and when you eat it doesn’t stay in your stomach because you can’t keep it in, and trying to console your 9-year-old daughter or your 12-year-old daughter who says, 'Oh, that was my best sibling. That was my best brother and he’s not here anymore,'” Tiffany said.

“All of my holiday cheer is gone," she added. "And the reason for the season being Jesus, and I love the Lord, and the birth of his son, it’s almost just like a constant reminder of the death of mine.”

