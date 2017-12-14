Former Board of Elections director back in court for lawsuit hearing

The former head of the New Hanover County Board of Elections is back in court this week for a lawsuit hearing. (Source: WECT)

The former head of the New Hanover County Board of Elections is back in court this week for a lawsuit hearing. Marvin McFadyen is suing the county, the county Board of Elections, the North Carolina State Board of Elections, and its members after he was fired in 2015.

The hearings, held last week and again on Thursday, try to narrow the issues that might be dealt with by a jury at trial. McFadyen's attorney, Cory Reiss, asked the judge to consider a motion dealing with McFadyen's due process rights.

“The basis of the due process claim is that the county Board of Elections released personnel information prematurely to the public without giving Mr. McFadyen a hearing in which he could rebut the allegations that he contends are false," Reiss said. "And so in the state of North Carolina, a state employee can’t have that information released without a hearing, that would be the provision of due process.”

The New Hanover County Board of Elections signed a petition in January asking the state board to remove McFadyen. In the lawsuit, McFadyen claims he was not terminated correctly.

Reiss argued that the claims that allegations made in the petition were false, and that releasing the petition publicly damaged McFadyen's reputation.

An attorney for the state Board of Elections filed a motion to dismiss McFadyen's claims against the board. Judge Charles Thomas didn't make any decisions on the motions. Reiss said there was not another court date set at this time, but he hoped the case would move to trial next year.

