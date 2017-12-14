Fire destroys poolhouse at Brunswick Plantation

A structure fire burned a poolhouse at the Brunswick Plantation and Golf Resort in Calabash on Thursday afternoon.

Brunswick County Fire Marshal Scott Garner said the building is a total loss and the cause of the blaze is unknown. He said an investigation is being conducted.

According to the Calabash Fire Department, no injuries have been reported and people inside were able to get out unharmed.

The fire started just before 2 p.m.

The SBI has been brought in to help investigate the fire, according to the Calabash Fire Department.

