Third suspect arrested in Longwood murder

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Longwood last week, according to officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

Malik Hakeem Simmons, 21, of Ash, was taken into custody Thursday at a home on Carlon Road in Longwood and charged with felony aiding and abetting. He's being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center under no bond.

According to arrest warrants, Simmons did "aid and abet Eugene Powell in unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously of malice aforethought kill and murder Anthony Scott Beers."

A sheriff's office spokesperson declined to provide additional details regarding Simmons' alleged involvement in the killing.

The shooting happened in the area of Carlon Road NW & George Daniels Rd. NW in Longwood at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

Beers, 30, was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

Eugene Anthwon Powell, 21, and Summer Lynn Gray, 23, were arrested at a home in the 600 block of Village Road in Shallotte late Tuesday night, according to sheriff's office officials.

Powell was charged with murder, communicating threats, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Gray was charged with accessory after the fact and possession of cocaine.

According to arrest warrants, Powell told Beers, "Bro, I'ma kill you," leading to the communicating threats charge.

A warrant also states that Gray fled with Powell to South Carolina while knowing he had committed murder.

