Wilmington man pleads guilty to kidnapping, assault charges

A man charged with assaulting a woman and holding her against her will was sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court on Tuesday.

According to a Thursday afternoon news release, Shawn Julius Ward, 39, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was given consecutive sentences of 30-48 months in prison followed by 20-33 months, meaning he is sentenced to a minimum of 50 months.

In February, Ward held a victim against her will on Masonboro Island and fractured the victim's eye socket as well as a fracturing her nose.

Ward was previously convicted and served prison time for second-degree kidnapping in 2014 and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in 2009.

"The courage of the victim in coming forward and the hard work of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard were instrumental in obtaining the guilty plea from the defendant," the release read.

