First Act: 'Hark! The Herald Angels Swing'

The Opera House Theatre Company brings its popular Hark! The Herald Angels Swing: A Christmas Cabaret to the Blockade Runner.
During the show, performed Dec. 16 and 17 and directed by Ray Kennedy, guests will experience sounds of the season performed by exceptional talent.
Enjoy cocktails and a prix fixe dinner along with the evening performances.
Brunch is served during Sunday morning's performance.
Partial proceeds benefit Opera House Theatre Company.
Learn more here.
