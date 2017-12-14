Wilmington sees spike in heroin-related overdoses

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department and the Coastal Horizons Center are warning residents about a spike in heroin-related overdoses in the Port City over the past few days.

Police said they responded to at least nine heroin overdoses on Monday and suspect there were more unreported incidents. Some of the victims received life-saving measures from medical personnel and survived the overdoses.

Officials say the rash of overdoses indicate that both recreational and regular users of heroin are at a great risk of death.

"When heroin overdoses are on the rise, it can mean that inexperienced and recreational users are not able to tolerate the strength of the heroin being sold on the streets," said Kenny House, vice president of clinical studies at Coastal Horizons Center. "The effects can be life-threatening and those effects can also be further intensified to the point of being even more dangerous with other drugs – including alcohol."

Regular users are encouraged to seek medical help and treatment, rather than continue to put their lives at risk. Combining heroin with other drugs can put a user at the highest risk level for overdose or death.

According to statistics released by the Wilmington Police Department Thursday afternoon, there have been 527 overdoses in the city in 2017, compared to 467 in 2016. However, the number of those that died from overdoses fell from 51 last year to 32 this year.

"We attribute the decline in deaths in 2017 to the use of Narcan by local law enforcement officers," explained Linda Thompson, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.