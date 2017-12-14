Wilmington police looking for missing man

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

According to a tweet from the WPD, Robert Maloy was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket.

The 32-year-old is about 5'7 and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Maloy's whereabouts is asked to use Text-a-Tip.

