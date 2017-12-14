WPD investigating a pair of armed robberies

This Circle K on Market Street was robbed Wednesday night. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a pair of armed robberies that took place Wednesday night.

According to WPD officials, the first robbery took place at the Golden Dragon restaurant located at 894 S. Kerr Ave. at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Employees told officers that a man came into the restaurant and ordered food. The man ate the food then placed an order for more food before walking into the bathroom. When he emerged, employees said he was wearing a mask and waving a firearm.

He demanded money from an employee, who complied, before the suspect fled on foot.

The second robbery took place at a Circle K convenience store at 6480 Market Street shortly after 9:30 p.m.

A clerk told officers a man entered the store while wearing a hoodie that was covering his face and a hat. The suspect demanded money and threatened to shoot the clerk if he didn't get it.

The clerk gave cash to the suspect, who then fled on foot heading east.

The clerk said he didn't see a gun in the suspect's possession.

Officials say they don't believe the two incidents are connected but are still investigating.

