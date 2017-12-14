High school students prepare gift bags for babies born with drug withdrawal

Thursday morning, students at Coastal Christian High School donated 115 gifts bags to nurses to benefit babies born addicted to drugs. (SOURCE: Cindy Auten)

Students at Coastal Christian High School on Thursday donated 115 gifts bags to nurses to benefit babies born with drug withdrawal.

The nurses work in the neonatal intensive care unit at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The gift bags contain diapers, wipes, pacifiers, newborn toy, baby blankets, newborn onesies, and other baby essentials.

When a child is exposed to addictive drugs, like opioids, in the womb, the baby may start their life dependent on the drug, experiencing problems like tremors, difficulty feeding and digesting, and unstable body temperature. This is called “neonatal abstinence syndrome.”

In North Carolina, more and more babies are born addicted to drugs -- from 2004 to 2012, the number increased five-fold, according to data from the North Carolina State Center for Health Statistics, Injury Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.

