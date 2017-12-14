BCSO looking for suspects accused of using counterfeit money at basketball game

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of using counterfeit money at a high school basketball game. (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the two used counterfeit bills to make purchases and request change at West Brunswick High School's basketball game Wednesday night.

Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to call Deputy Donna Simpson at 910-880-4952.

