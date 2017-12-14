TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to open this afternoon - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to open this afternoon

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is scheduled to open at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14. (Source: WECT) The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is scheduled to open at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is scheduled to open at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

According to the bridge tender, the bridge is opening for the Coast Guard cutter Diligence, which is heading out.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly