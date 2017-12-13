Salvation Army Angel Tree donations due Friday; hundreds have not been returned

Southeastern North Carolina pledged to provide Christmas gifts for more than 3,000 children this holiday season, but the deadline is fast approaching and many gifts are still missing.

"Our partners have done a great job adopting all of these angels," Salvation Army of Wilmington Corps Officer Maj. Mark Craddock said. "Now we need them returned, and currently, as of (Wednesday), we have 677 angels that have not been returned to the Salvation Army. We want your angel to get the stuff you purchased for them."

The deadline to drop off toys for your angel is Friday. The toys and clothes need to be returned by this date so they can be processed and distributed to the correct families by Christmas.

Donors can drop their gifts off at the Angel Tree at the Independence Mall near the Ruby Tuesday entrance or at any local Salvation Army Family Store. They can also bring them directly to The Salvation Army Christmas Center at 2307 North College Road in Wilmington.

The Salvation Army of Wilmington says it will add around 20 emergency angels to the tree Thursday. Gifts are also needed for girls ages 10 to 13, and boys clothing.

Below is a full list of drop off locations.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree - Independence Mall - by Ruby Tuesday entrance

The Salvation Army Center of Hope - 820 North 2nd Street, Wilmington

The Salvation Army Family Store - 1411 Floral Parkway, Wilmington

The Salvation Army Family Store - 4566 Long Beach Road, Southport

The Salvation Army Church Office - 223 South 3rd Street, Wilmington

The Salvation Army Christmas Center - 2307 North College Road, Wilmington

