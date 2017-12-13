CFPUA says it has spent more than $1.1 million on GenX

A news release from CFPUA says the authority has spent more than $1.1 million on GenX-related activity. (Source: WECT)

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has spent more than $1.1 million dollars on activities related to GenX since June, when the discovery of the unregulated chemical in the Cape Fear River became public.

In an email release sent Wednesday evening, CFPUA outlined its expenditures surrounding the GenX issue. The authority has spent $843,115.30 on contracts related to testing and identification of compounds in the water supply, engineering services to pump nearly 50 million gallons of water containing GenX out of an aquifer in New Hanover County, and for legal action against Chemours, the company known to have discharged the chemical into the Cape Fear River from a plant in Bladen County.

CFPUA also had additional costs related to removing the water from the aquifer, according to the release. The cost to treat the water totaled $147,500. CFPUA then incurred another $166,000 cost for “running the treated water through the wastewater process to discharge it out to the (Cape Fear) river”.

The release says the total costs add up to $1,156,615.30 as of Dec. 13, not including time the authority’s staff has spent on activities related to GenX.

CFPUA did receive $185,000 from House Bill 56 passed by the General Assembly. That helped offset costs of a contract between the authority and UNCW to “identify other unregulated contaminants and include them in a pilot study."

