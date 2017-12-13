More people die from the flu than previously estimated

The new estimations place worldwide yearly deaths between 291,000 and 646,000, an increase from previous estimations of 250,000 to 500,000 deaths.(Source: Raycom Media)

More people die from influenza-related respiratory illness each year than was previously estimated, according to research published Wednesday in the Lancet.

The new estimations place worldwide yearly deaths between 291,000 and 646,000, an increase from previous estimations of 250,000 to 500,000 deaths.

The study is the result of partnerships between the Centers for Disease Control and other global health organizations, including input from 47 nations.

“These findings remind us of the seriousness of flu and that flu prevention should really be a global priority,” says Joe Bresee, M.D., associate director for global health in CDC’s Influenza Division and a study co-author, in a press release.

People most at risk from flu-related death are people older than 75, and people living in less-developed nations, according to the study.

Limitations of the study include the inclusion of only flu deaths from respiratory complications, which might underestimate the actual number of deaths. This is because getting infected with the flu virus can make certain health conditions worse, including heart disease and diabetes.

The best prevention for population-level influenza outbreaks is the flu vaccine, according to the World Health Organization.

