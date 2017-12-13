New round of layoffs announced at GE Hitachi

It's the second round of layoffs in the Wilmington facility this year. (Source: WECT)

Some workers at GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy in Wilmington are among those losing their jobs as part of a global reduction in workforce by GE Power announced last week.

In all, the company is eliminating 12,000 positions, according to a news release. The company would not specify how many of those workers are at the Wilmington facility. This is the second layoff announced for GE this year with the first reduction taking place in February.

GE indicates challenges in the power market worldwide make these moves necessary.

The federal WARN Act requires businesses with more than 100 employees to file public notice should they have a mass layoff of at least 500 people or a layoff of between 50 and 499 people if the group affected makes up a third of the company's workforce. Neither situation seems to apply here, as no WARN notice has been filed with the state of North Carolina.

A news release on the reductions says this is part of the company's effort to cut a billion dollars in costs for 2018.

Affected employees will be given competitive benefits and job transition assistance, according to a spokesperson.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.