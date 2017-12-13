First at Four: Get glam for your holiday party - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First at Four: Get glam for your holiday party

Elisha Smith shares some style tips for your holiday party. (Source: WECT) Elisha Smith shares some style tips for your holiday party. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

'Tis the season for lots of parties and social events!

Elisha Smith from Blush Haus of Beaute joined us on WECT News First at Four Wednesday to give us some ideas to help us make the holidays bright when it comes to our style.

Watch the video here for her advice.

