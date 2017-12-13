First at Four: Get glam for your holiday party

'Tis the season for lots of parties and social events!
Elisha Smith from Blush Haus of Beaute joined us on WECT News First at Four Wednesday to give us some ideas to help us make the holidays bright when it comes to our style.
Watch the video here for her advice.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.