New grocery store could be coming to Carolina Beach

Redevelopment plans for the Federal Point Shopping Complex have been submitted to the town. (Source: WECT)

Another grocery store could be coming to Carolina Beach.

GHK Developments Inc. has submitted plans to the town to build a 40,000 square foot grocery store complex in the Federal Point Shopping Complex on North Lake Park Boulevard, according to documents the group submitted.

The plans also include a few ancillary buildings around 8,000 to 10,000 square feet that could be used as retail space. According to Carolina Beach Town Manager Michael Cramer, there are no residential plans for the space at this point.

GHK Developments’ President Gordon Kolb Jr. said the name of the grocery store cannot be disclosed until the lease is signed.

Kolb said the plan is to tear down all of the existing structures in the center, including the vacant movie theatre building, and start over with new construction. The grocery store’s front door will face North Lake Park Boulevard, he said.

The complex is next to a vacant lot that has been approved for construction of a Harris Teeter and a gas station.

The Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Commission will review the plans Thursday night at a public meeting, then decide whether to approve or deny the plans. If approved, the plans will be reviewed by the town council in January.

According to Kolb, the developer has been focusing on the Carolina Beach area for a few years on behalf of the grocery client. He said they chose this space because of the size.

“Many of the properties were too small for their needs, so when the Federal Point Shopping Center became available to purchase, we quickly moved to put it under contract knowing it would be an excellent redevelopment opportunity,” Kolb said.

A representative for the owner of the Federal Point Shopping Complex said the site is under contract with GHK Developments to buy the space for an undisclosed price if the plans go through. He said current shop owners were notified about a month ago that the complex was under contract.

Kolb said the unnamed grocery client is “very active in their expansion in southeastern North Carolina.” The client has stores open or under construction in Ocean Isle, Oak Island, Wilmington, Ogden and Surf City, he said.

“Our client feels they can bring a product that will be very attractive to both seasonal and full-time residents,” Kolb said.

According to Cramer, the site has been going through a transition for 10-15 years now with many spots vacant. Quite a few developers have submitted concept plans over the past few years, he said, but none of those plans have gotten to the current developer’s stage.

“It’s really been an opportunity for redevelopment. That strip mall or that shopping center along with the vacant property next door to it really bodes well for having large scale development come in and redevelop that area,” Cramer said.

Not everyone is happy about the proposed project, however.

“As a small business owner I’m really concerned about my existence am I going to be pushed out of the way,” David Smithey, a store owner at the complex, said.

Smithey owns Carolina Beach Scuba, and said not much has been communicated about what will happen to current shop owners if project plans are approved.

The representative for the property’s current owner, however, said tenants were made aware when they knew the timeline of the projects, and that they would let the store owners know.

Pending review by the town, the current store owners will work out their leases with the complex’s current owner, according to the representative.

But without a timeline at the moment, Smithey said he is worried.

“It hurts us so we can’t make any planning and it could be devastating to a small business person to have to relocate during their busy part of season,” Smithey said.

According to Kolb, they don’t have any tenants slated for the new retail shops planned.

“We welcome the opportunity to converse with any of the tenants about the possibility of putting them in the new shop space we will be building adjacent to the grocery anchor,” Kolb said.

Smithey said he has a compromise for the developers and current shop owners.

“What I would like to see is they would come in a developer would come in and revamp maybe half of it, and move the business owners to the newer side and then finish out the renovation,” Smithey said.

If the developer’s plans go through, it will be the fourth grocery store for the island, including the Harris Teeter, Cramer said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.