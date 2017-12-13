Get into the spirit of the season with the Girls' Choir of Wilmington

The Girls' Choir of Wilmington performed on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

The Girls' Choir of Wilmington put us in the Christmas spirit today on WECT News First at Four. The choir performed on the show.

The group consists of about 70 girls ranging in age from 9 to 18. Sandy Errante is the conductor. She is accompanied by Steven Errante.

The performance comes ahead of a concert of holiday favorites by British composer John Rutter, which will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 612 S College Rd, Wilmington.

Admission is free.

For more about the group, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.