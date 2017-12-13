Get into the spirit of the season with the Girls' Choir of Wilmington

The Girls' Choir of Wilmington put us in the Christmas spirit today on WECT News First at Four. The choir performed on the show.
The group consists of about 70 girls ranging in age from 9 to 18. Sandy Errante is the conductor. She is accompanied by Steven Errante.
The performance comes ahead of a concert of holiday favorites by British composer John Rutter, which will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 612 S College Rd, Wilmington.
Admission is free.
Thanks to the @GirlsChoirWilm for donating a bike to #WellersWheels while here for @wectnews #FirstAtFour! #GirlTalk #GirlPower pic.twitter.com/vsl6Yelqhm— Ashlea Kosikowski (@AshleaOnAir) December 13, 2017
For more about the group, click here.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.