Chemours ordered to provide bottled water to additional 30 well owners

State officials have ordered Chemours to provide bottled water to an additional 30 well owners near the company's Fayetteville Works facility after elevated levels of GenX were detected.

In all, there are 115 private well owners living near the facility who are receiving bottled water from Chemours due to the presence of high concentrations of GenX above the state's health goal of 140 parts per trillion.

“Private well sampling will continue until we find where the contamination ends,” said Michael Scott, director of the Division of Waste Management in the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. “We will ensure that Chemours is providing bottled water to those homeowners’ with elevated concentrations of GenX, and work with Bladen and Cumberland counties to develop long-term solutions for clean water.”

At DEQ’s direction, Chemours has expanded its sampling to 450 parcels one mile from the facility’s property boundary. In this latest set of results for samples collected Oct. 12 through Nov. 15, 101 wells were tested. Thirty showed detections of GenX above the state’s health goal, 41 showed detections of GenX below the health goal and 30 wells showed no detection.

The state is still receiving and verifying data from the expanded sampling.

So far, samples from 349 wells have been collected and verified from both the initial sampling by DEQ and Chemours and the recently expanded sampling. Of those, 144 had detections of GenX below the provisional health goal while 90 showed no detections of GenX.

