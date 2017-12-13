Belville retains H2GO assets, but construction on reverse osmosis plant frozen

A special judge in Brunswick County decided Wednesday that the Town of Belville will remain in control of the assets of H2GO Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer, but also ruled construction on a $30 million reverse osmosis plant be placed on hold.

The decision came as part of a hearing on a temporary restraining order requested by the Town of Leland. The town objected to a decision in November by the outgoing H2GO board of commissioners to transfer the assets of the organization over to Belville in an effort to continue to build the new water plant. Leland says the control of the water company assets by the town of Belville would cause harm because rates could rise to pay for the plant.

In November, citizens in northern Brunswick County voted to turn control of the H2GO board to a majority of commissioners who opposed building the plant. Before that new majority could take office, the outgoing board made a last move to transfer the assets to Belville, which is supportive of the construction.

Water PIO President Mike McGill, on behalf of the Town of Belville, released a statement on the decision Wednesday afternoon.

"The November transfer and agreement acknowledged that conditions had to be satisfied before the town could move forward with its actions," the statement read in part. "Today’s decision is one of the stops along the way. We still feel confident about getting the reverse osmosis plant built because it is in the interest of protecting the health of the citizens of northern Brunswick County."

McGill said H2GO's rates and services will not change.

"The same people delivering their services today will deliver their services tomorrow and into the future while this all gets worked out," McGill said.

Part of Leland's argument was that Belville did not get necessary approval from the Local Government Commission before the conveyance of assets. Belville said it planned to get approval in the weeks to follow, but because of the judge's order, McGill says getting that approval is also now on hold.

"All that was hoped to be done by the end of the operating agreement on Jan. 31. What the judge did was extend that operating agreement into the future so that there isn't that time crunch to get approval from the LGC, or to get approval for the bond transfer," he said.

Judge Locke suggested Wednesday a single judge with expertise in these matters handle all of the issues facing this situation as it moves through the judicial system.

Also Wednesday, the town of Belville dropped its motion to hold certain members of the H2GO board in contempt after the reverse osmosis plant opposition members called for meetings to conduct business in recent weeks. The next meeting of the H2GO board is set for Dec. 19.

