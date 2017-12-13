Ribbon-cutting ceremony for I-140 Wilmington Bypass set for Friday

The NC Department of Transportation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at 11 a.m. to unveil the final section of the I-140 Wilmington Bypass.

Following the ceremony, the road may not be open to traffic due to wet weather from the previous week delaying construction work, according to NCDOT officials.

Crews are still working on sign installation, pavement markings and final concrete work before the new section of the bypass can be opened to motorists.

The road will likely open to drivers next week, however, lane closures will be necessary until early spring so crews can perform final touches on the bypass.

