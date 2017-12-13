NC man dies in snowmobile rollover accident in Maine

Maine Game Wardens say a North Carolina man has become the first snowmobile fatality of the season.



Wardens say the body of 55-year-old Willard L. Hartsock, of Old Fort, was found early Wednesday near Rockwood, on a trail in Taunton and Raynham Academy Grant.



Wardens began searching after being alerted at 9 p.m. Tuesday that Hartsock hadn't returned to the rental property where he'd been staying.



They say that it appeared the snowmobile, which weighs nearly 700 pounds, rolled onto him while he was backing away from a wet portion of trail. The death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.