Archaeological dig set at demolished Water Street parking deck

An archaeological dig is planned this weekend at the site of the now-demolished Water Street parking deck.

The Public Archaeology Corps, a non-profit organization, is leading the excavation, which will be performed by archaeologists, historians, and private citizens.

The public is invited to watch the dig from a viewing area that will be set up near the intersection of Chestnut and Water streets. The area is an active construction site which restricts the public’s participation.

Crews will primarily search for the remains of the Rock Spring, a freshwater spring that was a landmark in Wilmington during the 19th and early 20th centuries, according to Jon Schleier, founder of Public Archaeology Corps.

“It was said that if you drank from the Rock Spring, you would always return to Wilmington,” Schleier explained in an email.

Pollution forced the town to cap the Rock Spring in the 1920’s, and the Water Street parking deck covered the spring when it was built in the 1960’s, according to Schleier.

“The Spring had two brick retaining walls and a set of flagstone steps leading about 8 feet below street level,” said Schleier.

This Friday, members participating in the dig will undergo a safety briefing on site.

This archaeological dig is the result of a year-long planning between the Public Archaeology Corps, the City of Wilmington, the developer East West Partners, and the contractor Barnhill Contracting Group.

