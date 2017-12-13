CFCC hosts 'mocktail' event

CFCC and Coastal horizons teamed up to host a "mocktail" holiday safety event on Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

CFCC and Coastal horizons teamed up to host a "mocktail" holiday safety event on Wednesday.

The party presentation featured tips to promote healthy choices and prevent issues associated with alcohol like drunk driving.

"So many teenagers and underage people are drinking and getting into accidents during the holiday season," said Adrian MeGee, a CFCC student. "For me, I would love to have my family come back, but sometimes when there are car accidents you don't get your family member back, and that is the worse Christmas present."

CFCC’s Baking and Pastry Arts students participated in the events and served the fiver different alcohol-free cocktails.

