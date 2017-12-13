Man arrives at NHRMC with gunshot wound

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the hospital just before 1 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim at the emergency room.

Officials say Yuron Washington, 24, of Wilmington, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Witnesses told officers they picked up Washington from a Speedway gas station on Carolina Beach Road, where he was stumbling behind the business. Officials said that the witnesses later changed their story multiple times.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.

