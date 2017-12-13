La Bouche to perform at Wilson Center in February

La Bouche, which had a string of dance hits in the 1990s, will perform at the Wilson Center on Feb. 14, Cape Fear Community College officials announced Wednesday. (Source: La Bouche)

La Bouche is best known for its songs Be My Lover, Fallin' in Love and Sweet Dreams.

Cape Fear Stage Members can purchase tickets beginning Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at capefearstage.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. at capefearstage.com and at 2 p.m. by calling Ticket Central at 910-362-7999 or going to the ticket box office at the Wilson Center.

