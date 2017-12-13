Eight charged after narcotics operation in Columbus County

Seven people have been arrested Tuesday and another suspect is being sought after a coordinated law enforcement operation investigating the selling of narcotics near Tabor City. (Source: Raycom Media)

Seven people have been arrested Tuesday and another suspect is being sought after a coordinated law enforcement operation investigating the selling of narcotics near Tabor City.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced that the following people were arrested:

Justin Lee Myers, a/k/a “Longbird”, 33 of Myrtle Beach, SC

William Cedric Gore, a/k/a “Do Dah”, 35 Tabor City, NC

Bobby Jermaine Kinlaw, a/k/a “Bah Bah”, 28 of Tabor City, NC

Craig Eugene Ritter, 28 of Tabor City, NC

Darriel Scott, 53 of Tabor City, NC

Jennifer Colorado Wells, 38 of Loris, SC

Teeya Reeves Scheer, 42 of Whiteville, NC

Cortney "C-Note" Lemar Phillips, 30 of Loris, SC, has been charged in the case and is being sought by law enforcement.

Myers, Phillips, Gore, Kinlaw, Ritter, Scott, and Wells were charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana. Myers and Scheer are charged with five counts of money laundering.

The operation was conducted by the FBI Coastal Carolina Criminal Enterprise Task Force, which includes the FBI’s Wilmington Resident Agency, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Wilmington Police Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

FBI Myrtle Beach Resident Agency, U.S. Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Columbus County Sheriff's Office assisted with the case.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.