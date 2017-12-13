Two arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Longwood

Eugene Anthwon Powell has been charged with murder, communicating threats, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Summer Lynn Gray

Two people have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Longwood, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.

Eugene Anthwon Powell has been charged with murder, communicating threats, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Summer Lynn Gray has been charged with accessory after the fact and possession of cocaine.

According to a spokesperson with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the area of Carlon Road NW & George Daniels Rd. NW in Longwood at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim, Anthony Scott Beers, 30, was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

