Mom starts social media challenge in honor of daughter - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Mom starts social media challenge in honor of daughter

By: Zach Driver, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
Candace Hulsey wanted to honor her daughter Sadie this holiday season by creating a social media campaign aimed at ending childhood cancer. (Source: Candace Hulsey) Candace Hulsey wanted to honor her daughter Sadie this holiday season by creating a social media campaign aimed at ending childhood cancer. (Source: Candace Hulsey)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Candace Hulsey wanted to honor her daughter Sadie this holiday season by creating a social media campaign aimed at ending childhood cancer. 

Sadie passed away from JMML, an aggressive Leukemia, just before her sixth birthday. 

Candace is now encouraging people to recreate a picture of Sadie from the holidays.

All you have to do is post the picture on social media using #pedscancerchallenge then donate to childhood cancer research.  

The money will be given directly to organizations that helped Sadie. 

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly