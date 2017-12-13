Mom starts social media challenge in honor of daughter

Candace Hulsey wanted to honor her daughter Sadie this holiday season by creating a social media campaign aimed at ending childhood cancer. (Source: Candace Hulsey)

Candace Hulsey wanted to honor her daughter Sadie this holiday season by creating a social media campaign aimed at ending childhood cancer.

Sadie passed away from JMML, an aggressive Leukemia, just before her sixth birthday.

Candace is now encouraging people to recreate a picture of Sadie from the holidays.

All you have to do is post the picture on social media using #pedscancerchallenge then donate to childhood cancer research.

The money will be given directly to organizations that helped Sadie.

More information can be found here.

