High School basketball scoreboard

Boys
New Hanover 57, South Brunswick 52 F
Hoggard 47, Topsail 44 F
Laney 74, North Brunswick 62 F
Ashley 50, West Brunswick 38 F
Jacksonville 52, Cape Fear Academy 51 F
Trask 86, Richlands 60 F
Pender 72, Lejeune 58 F
Fairmont 65, Whiteville 50 F
Wilmington Christian 53, Greenville Christian 32 F
West Columbus 67, East Bladen 47 F

Girls

New Hanover 66, South Brunswick 10 F
St. Pauls 42, South Columbus 35 F
Hoggard 43, Topsail 24 F
Laney 62, North Brunswick 21 F
West Brunswick 43, Ashley 29 F
Wilmington Christian 52, Greenville Christian 11 F
Richlands 65, Trask 31 F
Pender 58, Lejeune 38 F
East Bladen 52, West Columbus 30 F
Whiteville 51, Fairmont 49 F

