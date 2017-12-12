Wallace-Rose Hill running back Javonte Williams named WECT Athlete of the Week

Wallace-Rose Hill running back Javonte Williams is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



Saturday night, the senior rushed for 208 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Bulldogs 35-28 overtime win over Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game.

Shortly after winning the championship Williams verbally committed to attend and play football at North Carolina.

Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.



