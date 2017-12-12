81-year-old woman breaks leg in Columbus County crash

An 81-year-old woman broke her leg in a two-vehicle accident in Columbus County on Tuesday night.

According to Trooper Ransom with the State Highway Patrol, Cora Harrelson was driving a 2001 Buick LeSabre on Alton Singletary Road when she hit a 2002 Ford F350 pickup truck driven by Michael Brown, 59, who was backing the truck and a trailer into a yard at the time of the collision. Ransom said the call for the crash came in at 5:38 p.m.

Harrelson was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. Ransom said the broken leg is likely the worst of Harrelson's injuries and said headlights from another vehicle may have impaired Harrelson's vision just before impact.

Brown was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital with minor injuries, according to Ransom, who added that charges are pending once the investigation is completed.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.