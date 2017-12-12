Work underway on UNCW baseball indoor facility

Weather soon won’t be an issue when the UNCW baseball team needs to practice.

Builders are putting up the steel for an indoor facility just past the center field wall at Brooks Field.

The building will have more than 12,000 square feet of usable space, allowing the Seahawks to practice no matter the weather conditions outside.

“We can run a full practice in there if we need to,” UNCW head coach Mark Scalf said. “Because of the way the building will be set up, and with the nets being retractable, we can set up cages to hit in. We can set up a cage or two for pitchers to get their work in and still have plenty of room for defensive work.”

The facility, which will cost close to $3 million raised through private donations, was on the program’s wish list for the year. A $1 million donation by Bob Johnson of The House of Raeford Farms in 2014 kickstarted the project.

Scalf said he is already hearing rave reviews from recruits about the facility.

“A number of our recruits have been in contact with us,” Scalf said. “They have seen the tweets, and they have seen the building going up and I think they are extremely pleased and looking forward to the opportunity to work inside that building in the future.”

Barring any construction delays, the Seahawks hope to be able to practice in the facility in March.

