Hornets center Cody Zeller will have surgery on left knee

Hornets center Cody Zeller will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his torn medial meniscus in his left knee.
The team says the surgery is scheduled for Tuesday.
It remains unclear how long Zeller will be out.
Zeller, 25, injured his knee in the third quarter of the Hornets game against Golden State on Dec. 6. The 7-0 Zeller is averaging 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game this season.
