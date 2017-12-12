New CB mayor hopes to make town more receptive to full-time families

Joe Benson is sworn in as new mayor of Carolina Beach. (Source: WECT)

Joe Benson was sworn in as Carolina Beach's new mayor at a town council meeting Tuesday night.

Benson takes over for former Mayor Dan Wilcox, who served the town for over 20 years, and had held the mayor's seat since 2015. Benson beat Wilcox in November's municipal election by more than 150 votes.

Benson said his ultimate hope is to cater Carolina Beach's growth toward families' needs.

"My intent is to make the island more receptive to families," he said. "Make it more of a full-time place where people decide they want to make Carolina Beach home for 12 months of the year. That's certainly not to discourage tourists but more and more people want to make Carolina Beach home at a younger age."

Benson said he hopes to see this happen beginning with the potential redevelopment of the Federal Point Shopping Plaza.

"Let's make Carolina Beach. . . more receptive to families, more family friendly venues, whether that's educational or recreational," Benson said. "I'd like to see some opportunity for businesses coming into that property, Federal Point, to be geared towards addressing family needs."

A public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9 to discuss the redevelopment.

Councilwoman LeAnn Pierce said there is talk of a Kroger supermarket going into the space, even though a Harris Teeter is planned just across the street.

