Former WECT reporter among those sworn in Tuesday

Former WECT reporter Justin Smith was one of several newly elected candidates sworn into office in Whiteville Tuesday night.

Smith was the leading vote-getter in District 1. He joined incumbent Tim Blackmon, who was sworn in for another term.

In District 2, Tim Collier took the oath of office after ousting another incumbent.

Mayor Terry Mann was also sworn in for another term.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.