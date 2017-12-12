Boombalatti's opening second ice cream shop next year

A second Boombalatti's Ice Cream shop is opening in Wilmington.

Boombalatti's announced the opening of the new store in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

The second Boombalatti's location will be at 1005 North Fourth Street in the building that houses Brick and Mortar.

In a Facebook message, Boombalatti's said Brick and Mortar will continue to wholesale coffee to the ice cream store and the plan is for Boombalatti's to offer the same selection of hot and cold coffee when the new store opens sometime in March.

Boombalatti's plans to take over the space on North Fourth Street in early 2018.

