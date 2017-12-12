Hanukkah kicks off in Wilmington with ice sculpture Menorah lighting

The first night of Hanukkah was celebrated Tuesday night in downtown Wilmington with the annual Menorah lighting.

The lighting took place at Riverfront Park.

Dozens of people attended the event put on by the Chabad of Wilmington.

The Menorah lighting has taken place in downtown Wilmington for nearly a decade however this was the third year the Menorah was made out of ice.

“The idea is we want to make it more than just a run of the mill lighting,” said Moshe Lieblich, a Rabbi at the Chabad of Wilmington.

Lieblich says this lighting celebration means a lot to him and the community every year because of the message it represents.

“Good overcoming evil, the few that can overcome great challenges, great obstacles, light pushing away darkness,” Lieblich said. “So it’s just a great message to convey and to internalize.”

Lieblich says the most important message he hopes people take away from Hanukkah is to be kind to one another and to “spread light.”

The Menorah will be on display throughout the eight nights of Hanukkah at the Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington.

