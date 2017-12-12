Wilmington native named NAIA player of the week after 42-point game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Oklahoma City University Release) -- Ridell Camidge, a Wilmington native who plays basketball for Oklahoma City University, was named the NAIA Division I player of the week, according to a release from the university.

Camidge scored a season-high 42 points in Saturday’s 103-95 overtime win at John Brown (Ark.) University and averaged 30.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on the week. The 6-foot-4 senior guard who attended New Hanover and Ashley high schools in Wilmington shot 60.6 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from 3-point range.

Against John Brown, Camidge made seven 3-pointers, hit 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds. His 42 points are the third most by an NAIA Division I player this season.

“Ridell got off to a great start,” OCU head coach Vinay Patel said after Saturday’s win. “He can hit shots. That’s what he does. He had one really good look early, and it fell for him, and when that happens, sometimes he can do this.”



Camidge added 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the Stars' victory over previously undefeated and seventh-ranked University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma last Wednesday.

Camidge is averaging 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is just the second OCU men’s basketball players to receive the NAIA player of the week honor since Lorenzo Gordon was honored for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2006.