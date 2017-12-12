Recommended reading for Christmas

Some of your favorite Christmas movies are adapted from books. Why not read them? (Source: WECT)

Many of your favorite holiday movies got their start as books.

New Hanover County Librarian Carla Sarratt joined us on WECT News First at Four to provide reading recommendations.

Her list:

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

Skipping Christmas by John Grisham (Adapted to Christmas with the Kranks)

Gift of the Magi by O. Henry

In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd - (The basis for A Christmas Story)

The Christmas Box by Richard Paul Evans

Dashing Through the Snow by Debbie Macomber

Santa & Pete by Christopher Paul Moore

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss

Miracle on 34th Street by Valentine Davies

The Nutcracker

