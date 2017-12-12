Pedal pub concept could be heading to Carolina Beach

Beer and bikes could be a new combo coming to Carolina Beach. (Source: WECT)

The pedal pub concept could be riding into the town of Carolina Beach.

The bar setup, which is a mobile operation powered by customers cycling alongside, is being pitched by two local citizens to the town.

There is a similar operation currently operating in downtown Wilmington and the Raleigh area, but it's not the same company pitching Carolina Beach.

The concept must first be approved by the town though. A discussion is set for the technical review committee this month.

Town manager Michael Cramer says the area hadn't anticipated a business like this and there aren't any regulations that would apply here just yet. Cramer says the two main areas the pub would potentially operate would be Lake Park Boulevard and downtown near the boardwalk.

"Both have significant traffic issues associated to them. So I could see that being a very big challenge for a trolley pub like this, even if you don't consider that there would be individuals riding a bike drinking alcohol in town," Town Manager Michael Cramer said.

Cramer says the first thing they need to do is see if residents even want this kind of business in town. If there is enough interest, town leaders will start a technical review process, and then send it to town council for a vote sometime in February.

(Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated the Trolley Pub was considering an expansion from Wilmington, but it is not the same company that is pitching Carolina Beach.)

