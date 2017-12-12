CFPUA: 7,500 gallons of untreated wastewater spills into Whiskey Creek

Officials with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority said that approximately 7,500 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into a New Hanover County creek Tuesday morning.

Crews said the discharge occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at the Whiskey Creek pump station and was due to a broken sewer force main. The spill had stopped by the time crews arrived on scene at 11:05 a.m., officials said.

Staff immediately initiated pump and haul operations to minimize service disruptions and any further environmental impacts. CFPUA crews and a contractor currently are on site making permanent repairs. Normal operations are expected to resume later this evening.

CFPUA estimates that 7,500 gallons of untreated wastewater reached surface waters of Whiskey Creek via direct contact with the tidal marsh.

CFPUA Environmental Management staff members are conducting water quality testing in various locations near the site and initial results are expected in the next 24 hours. The spill has been reported to state regulators, CFPUA said.

