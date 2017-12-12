CFCC students showcase artwork at year-end celebration

Students at Cape Fear Community College had a chance to show off their masterpieces on Tuesday.

Multi-media students showcased everything from pastel paintings, watercolor, oil paintings, mixed metal work and more.

Students and professors gathered for a year end celebration and party to reveal their pieces that have worked all year long on.

"I love to see their growth, when they come in they don't know where to start or what to do, said Instructor Jill Strohpaul, So my job is to see to it they learn prospective and positive and negative spaces and then I show them different brushes to use. "

Many students have been perfecting their pieces for more than a year in class.

