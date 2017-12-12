Pender County officials give update on Hampstead bypass project

After several accidents backed up Hampstead traffic for hours, Pender County Manager Randell Woodruff said he understands why drivers are frustrated. (Source: WECT)

After several accidents backed up Hampstead traffic for hours, Pender County Manager Randell Woodruff said he understands why drivers are frustrated. Woodruff said he's aware of at least three or four accidents that stress the need for the Hampstead bypass project.

"I've experienced two of them firsthand, where I was caught in the back-ups for several hours at a time," he said. "People are on their way to work, or home from work, or picking their kids up from school or daycare, that's scary and worrisome and we understand that."

Woodruff said the entire region is growing quickly, and the $230 million project will help accommodate more motorists.

Last month, a car crashed into a furniture store on U.S. 17, shutting down the highway for hours. After the accident, a spokesperson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the planned Hampstead bypass would have decreased traffic congestion following the accident.

Last week, a New Hanover County school bus was involved in an accident with a log truck, shutting down on one lane of 17 while crews cleaned up.

Pender County officials say they plan to give residents an update on the Hampstead bypass project by next month. Woodruff said they hope to host NC DOT officials, and present details on the project's timeline in January.

