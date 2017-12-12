'Dreaming of Peace' collection of paintings goes on display

Dreaming of Peace: Paintings by Tatyana Kulida and Mio Reynolds will be on display at Art in Bloom in Wilmington starting this Friday, Dec. 15.

Kulida is a classically-trained, Russian-born painter.

“We created this show based on our passion for beauty and harmony,” Kulida said of her partnership with Reynolds. “As an artist, it’s one of the powerful messages we can promote and to me, the answer to doing that is through beauty and finding harmony in our everyday life.”

Kulida taught at the Florence Academy of Art in Florence, Italy.

She spent 12 years living in North Carolina, including her undergraduate studies in Studio Arts at Queens University of Charlotte. She returns to Wilmington annually for painting commissions and to teach master classes at the Cameron Art Museum.

